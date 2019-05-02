Home

CANTON – Cheryl A. Armstrong, 58, of Canton, passed away at 2:45 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 26, 1960 in Peoria to Roy E. and Lucille (Kruse) Daily. She married Jon Armstrong on December 3, 1991 in Peoria; he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Roy Sander of Pekin, Jeremy Armstrong of Galesburg, and Joy Armstrong of Galesburg; several grandchildren; one brother, Roy (late Susan) Daily of Bellevue; and one sister, Brenda (David) Shaffer of Canton.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Craig Sander.
Cheryl worked as a CNA and a cook for Josie B's in Canton, Dirty Don's in Farmington, and Ken's Pub in Elmwood.
Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 1-2 PM. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Abingdon Cemetery in Abingdon, IL. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Family for Funeral Expenses. To view Cheryl's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2019
