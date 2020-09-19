1/1
Cheryl A. Behrens
1948 - 2020
Cheryl A. Behrens
PEORIA - Cheryl A. Behrens, 71, of Washington, IL, passed away at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on September 27, 1948, to Mary A. (Starcevich) Behrens and William E. Behrens. Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother in 1974 and her father in 2005.
Cheryl never married and is survived by many first and second cousins from the Behrens and Starcevich families.
Cheryl was professionally certified and an admired special education teacher employed by SEAPCO at Illini Bluffs school district. She achieved her special education certifications from Illinois State University and North Colorado University. Cheryl also taught in school districts in Streator and Bradley, Illinois, prior to her career with SEAPCO.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Resurrection Mausoleum, 7519 North Allen Road, Peoria, IL. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
