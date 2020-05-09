|
Cheryl Bryant
SPARLAND - Cheryl Ann Bryant, age 64, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House.
Cheryl was born October 29, 1955, in Peoria, IL to Donald O. Bryant and C. Lyle Tanner Bryant Hasselbacher. She graduated from Sparland High School in 1973. Cheryl was a former member of Christian Fellowship Church and most recently attended Bethel Church. She retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service. Cheryl was a Veteran of the United States Air National Guard. She enjoyed fishing and working in her yard. Cheryl especially loved taking things apart to see how they worked.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Lyle Hasselbacher of Evansville, IN; stepmother, Carol S. Bryant of Galesburg, IL; sister, Donna J. Bryant Edwards of Orlando, FL; brothers, Donald W. Bryant of Evansville, IN and Terry L. Bryant (Christine) of Avon, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Donald O. Bryant; and stepfather, Larry "Pops" L. Hasselbacher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be Private.
Memorial contributions may be made to: at 5250 Vogel Road, Evansville, IN 47715 and Bethel Church at 4400 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral. Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN.
