|
|
Cheryl D. Schattler
GERMANTOWN HILLS - With deep sorrow the family announces Cheryl Diane Schattler, 72, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 2:05 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Grandview Alzheimers Skilled Care in Peoria. She was born on June 19, 1946 in Dearborn, Michigan to William V. and Hazel A. (Neiswanger) Pacesky. She married James "Jim" Frank Schattler on August 14, 1974 in Wayne County, Michigan. He passed away on June 17, 2019.
Surviving are daughters Diane (Robert) Tomczak of Elk Mound, WI and Kerrie (Ty) Riley of Germantown Hills; one granddaughter Cienna; and brother Richard Paczewski of Dearborn Heights, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and four sisters.
Cheryl and her husband Jim raised their family in Dearborn Heights, MI and recently moved to Illinois in 2014. She enjoyed drawing, painting, baking, and arts and crafts. She was totally devoted to her daughters and who will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019