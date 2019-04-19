|
|
Cheryl L. Hinshaw
DUNLAP - Cheryl Lynn (Yocum) Hinshaw, 74, of Dunlap died peacefully at Independence Village, Manor Court, in Peoria, IL, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, John Allen Hinshaw of Dunlap; four sons, Gary Allen (Lynn) Hinshaw of Dunlap, Todd Michael Hinshaw of Dunlap, Mark Christopher Hinshaw of Lake Forest, CA, and Troy Jonathon Hinshaw of Dunlap; grandson, Josh Stevenson of Dunlap; and niece, Kimberly Keller of Fort Meyers, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Yocum; mother, Louise (Clancy) Yocum; sister, Jonie Carolyn Keller; and nephews, James and Timothy Keller.
Cheryl was born on July 20, 1942, in Peoria to Ralph and Louise (Clancy) Yocum. She graduated from Richwoods High School, Class of 1961. Cheryl married John Allen Hinshaw in 1961 and was a wonderful, loving wife and mother. She had a great love for animals and worked very hard to ensure that the needs of others were always met before her own. Cheryl thoroughly enjoyed attending all types of sales (arts, crafts, antiques and garage) with her friends and family, and she loved working outdoors on the lawn and in the garden. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dunlap American Legion, 5511 Legion Hall Road, Dunlap, IL 61525. All friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life.
Her family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UnityPoint Health-Hospice or the .
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Cheryl's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019