Cheryl L. "Cheri" (Minton) Kamran
1967 - 2020
Cheryl "Cheri" L. (Minton) Kamran
PEORIA – Cheryl "Cheri" L. (Minton) Kamran, 53, of Peoria Heights, IL died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on June 4, 1967 to Henry C. Minton Sr. and Christine A. Meyer. Cheri married Mohammad Ali Kamran on September 18, 1997 in Milwaukee, WI.
Cheri is survived by her husband; son, John Poon of Waterloo, IA; two grandchildren, Annabel and E.J.; three brothers, Neal (Stephanie) Minton of Marseilles, IL, Dennis (Sue) Minton of North Pekin, IL, Henry (Debra) Minton of Glassford, IL; two sisters, Pattie (Minton) Knudson of Wyandotte, MI and Judy Robinson of Peoria, IL; her mother, Christine Rose of Peoria Heights, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Linda Minton.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, developing recipes, and spending time with friends and family. Cheri was a gifted cosmetologist and loved making people smile.
A visitation for Cheri will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. Cremation rites will follow. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
