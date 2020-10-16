Cheryl S. Knight
PEORIA - Cheryl Sue Knight, age 74 of Alpena, MI went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Alpena Medical Center.
She was born to George and Lillian (Berg) Knight on Dec. 27, 1945 in Peoria, IL. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Lillian Knight of East Peoria; sister, Sandy (Rick Sr.) Coursey of East Peoria; brother, George L. (Bobbi) Knight of Cape Coral, FL; her dear friend Jo Getzinger of Alpena, MI; nieces and nephews, Shauna (Joe) Shane of East Peoria, Karen (Tom) Neal of Danville, IL, Kelli (Jim) Agles of Cape Coral, FL, Chris (Jen) Coursey of Holland, MI, and Ricky (Aimee) Coursey, Jr. of Bettendorf, IA.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Curt Knight.
Cheryl graduated from Woodruff High School in 1963, graduated from Grace College with her Bachelor's degree, and received her Master's degree in Education from Indiana University. She began working for Maconaquah School Corp in 1969 where she taught Special Education for 10 years. Cheryl also received a Master's degree in Messianic Studies from Yeshiva University.
Following her career in teaching, Cheryl practiced in the mental health field as a clinical therapist prior to co-founding a ministry, C.A.R.E., with Jo Getzinger in 1991 in Kokomo, IN. In 1999, the ministry moved to Baldwin, MI where she co-developed a residential/community program to help abuse survivors.
Cheryl touched many lives for the better. She enjoyed speaking, teaching, traveling and meeting people from all over the world and will be remembered as caring and outgoing, someone with a sharp wit and a big heart for others.
It was Cheryl's wish to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be held at 2:00, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00. Rev. Chris M. Coursey will officiate.
Memorials may be made to C.A.R.E., Inc., PO Box 753, Alpena, MI 49707.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.