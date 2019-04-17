|
Chester David Massino
RUTLAND - Chester David Massino, 61, of Rutland passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. His memorial service will be at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca, with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the memorial home and inurnment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be given to the Toluca Coal Miners Association or the donor's choice.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on January 6, 1958, to Chester and Yvonne (Schulte) Massino. His father preceded him in death in 2018. Chester graduated from North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, Illinois, in 1976. He attended Waubonsee Community College in Oswego, Ilinois. Chester had cerebral palsy, but he never let that slow him down. He was football manager for all four years of high school. He played chess and won a trophy at Janesville, Wisconsin. He also was the high school sports reporter for the "Belvidere Weekly" and the "Wisconsin Clinton Topper."
He worked 15 years in our family sporting goods business. His father developed a safety baseball that Chester David named "RagBall." He traveled the United States along with David Hasselhoff and Tom LaSorda promoting the "RagBall." He threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox vs. Oakland A's game on June 18, 1989. His greatest love was football, especially the Minnesota Vikings. He was an invited guest and attended training camp at Mankato State University for 37 straight years. His best Viking friend was Mr. Kim Klawiter, director of Viking security. His friend of 37 years, Fred Zimberletti, who was part of the Viking medical team, passed away last year.
His mother survives, as well as many friends, family members and his caregiver and friend, Lisa Nielson.
My son, Chester, had a real jest for life and gave it all he had to give to anything he tackled. His quick wit and smile will be missed every day!
