Chester E. "Bud" Kilbey Jr.
BARTONVILLE - Chester E. "Bud" Kilbey Jr., age 93, of Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, IL, formerly of Bartonville, died at the home of his daughter on Wednesday, September, 23, 2020.
He was born on August 13, 1927, in Lake Forest, IL, the son of Chester Kilbey and Myrtle (Rickgauer) VanOrder.
Chester worked as a Design Draftsman for Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville, IL, for 25 years, prior to his retirement. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and served in both World War II and in Korea. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Amboy.
Chester married Lorraine Strand on May 24, 1952, in Yuma, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife; 3 children, Kathleen (Ron) Sheaffer of Chillicothe, Steven (Dianne) Kilbey of Paducah, KY, and Craig (Myra) Kilbey of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Matthew, Adam (Colleen), Karilyn and Kassandra Sheaffer, McKenzie Schlottman and Corey Crutcher; one brother, Alfred Kilbey of Chillicothe; and two sisters, Joanne Chapel of Beloit, WI, and Florence Schatz of Omro, WI.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Amboy, starting at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL, and also Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Amboy, from 9 to 10 a.m. A memorial has been established to the First Baptist Church in Amboy, IL.
Arrangements made by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL. Condolences can be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
