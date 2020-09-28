1/1
Chester E. "Bud" Kilbey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester E. "Bud" Kilbey Jr.
BARTONVILLE - Chester E. "Bud" Kilbey Jr., age 93, of Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, IL, formerly of Bartonville, died at the home of his daughter on Wednesday, September, 23, 2020.
He was born on August 13, 1927, in Lake Forest, IL, the son of Chester Kilbey and Myrtle (Rickgauer) VanOrder.
Chester worked as a Design Draftsman for Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville, IL, for 25 years, prior to his retirement. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and served in both World War II and in Korea. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Amboy.
Chester married Lorraine Strand on May 24, 1952, in Yuma, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife; 3 children, Kathleen (Ron) Sheaffer of Chillicothe, Steven (Dianne) Kilbey of Paducah, KY, and Craig (Myra) Kilbey of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Matthew, Adam (Colleen), Karilyn and Kassandra Sheaffer, McKenzie Schlottman and Corey Crutcher; one brother, Alfred Kilbey of Chillicothe; and two sisters, Joanne Chapel of Beloit, WI, and Florence Schatz of Omro, WI.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Amboy, starting at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL, and also Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Amboy, from 9 to 10 a.m. A memorial has been established to the First Baptist Church in Amboy, IL.
Arrangements made by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL. Condolences can be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved