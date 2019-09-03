|
|
Chester E. "Chet" Thurman
CANTON - Chester E. "Chet" Thurman, 84, of Canton passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Loft.
He was born on September 19, 1934, in Farmington to Charles and Hazel (Senders) Thurman. He married Shirley Crouse on July 3, 1956, in Canton. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Michael Thurman of Farmington and Barb (Mark) Long of Canton; three grandchildren, Jason (Brooke) Thurman, Nicholas Stanley and April (Joe) Allen; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Ralph (Ruth) Thurman of Norris; and one sister, Donna Thurman of Canton.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Raymond Thurman; and two sisters, Darlene Bugos and Joann Carrison.
Chester worked as a machinist for Caterpillar. He was a past member of the Norris United Methodist Church and a volunteer fire fighter for the Norris Fire Department for several years.
Chester served during the Korean War in the United States Navy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Franzoni Park in Norris, IL, where military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Norris United Methodist Church or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019