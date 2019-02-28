|
|
Chris P. Nasses III
PEORIA - Chris P. Nasses III, 56, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Fulton County.
He was born February 28, 1962 in Peoria, to Chris and Betty (Ewing) Nasses Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, nephews, Todd Nicholson and Al Snyder and his brother-in-law, Patrick Aten.
Surviving are his mother Betty of Peoria, four siblings, Stephanie (Tim) Martens of Knoxville, TN, Angelia (Vaughan) Nasses of Peoria, Leslie Aten of Groveland and Thomas (Tracy) Nasses of Peoria; nieces and nephews, Heather Carper, Bobby, Troy and Tyler Nicholson, Chad Snyder, Alexis Vaughan, Jessica Gabbert, Nicholas Mahrt, Ashley Gardner and Hope Nasses, five great-nieces and eight great-nephews.
Chris worked as a carpenter and skilled tradesman in the Peoria Area for many years. He was a life member of the N.R.A., several area shooting clubs, Ducks Unlimited, and AMA Motocross. Many called him a legend for his love and pursuit of hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Chris was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved taking wildlife photography, woodcarving and inventing things. He lived his life loving God, his family, and his country.
A visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel with a burial at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the N.R.A. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019