Chris Paul
PEORIA - Chris Paul, age 85, of Urbana, IL, a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs, cowboy movies and animals, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Champaign, IL.
Chris was born on March 3, 1934, in Joliet, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Molly Vieceli Paul of Joliet, IL; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne Sallese (Ed) of Peoria, IL; brother, Dr. Louis Vieceli; and nephews-in-law, Brian O'Neill and Ken Seffron, both of Omaha, NE.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Pauline Vieceli; nieces and nephews, Carol Seffron, David Vieceli, Joan O"Neill, Lynne Miller (Paul) of Omaha, NE, Michael Vieceli of Lafayette, LA, Matt Vieceli (Heidi) of Lake Barrington, IL, and Mark Vieceli (Tracey) of Greenville, SC; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Peoria, IL. Deacon Louis Tomlianovich will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, who are making a charitable donation in Chris's name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019