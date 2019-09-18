Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery Chapel
Peoria, IL
Chris Paul


1934 - 2019
Chris Paul Obituary
Chris Paul
PEORIA - Chris Paul, age 85, of Urbana, IL, a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs, cowboy movies and animals, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Champaign, IL.
Chris was born on March 3, 1934, in Joliet, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Molly Vieceli Paul of Joliet, IL; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne Sallese (Ed) of Peoria, IL; brother, Dr. Louis Vieceli; and nephews-in-law, Brian O'Neill and Ken Seffron, both of Omaha, NE.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Pauline Vieceli; nieces and nephews, Carol Seffron, David Vieceli, Joan O"Neill, Lynne Miller (Paul) of Omaha, NE, Michael Vieceli of Lafayette, LA, Matt Vieceli (Heidi) of Lake Barrington, IL, and Mark Vieceli (Tracey) of Greenville, SC; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Peoria, IL. Deacon Louis Tomlianovich will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, who are making a charitable donation in Chris's name.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
