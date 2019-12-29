|
Christ Thompson
PEORIA - Christ Thompson, 89, of Peoria passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Proctor Endowment Home in Peoria.
Born December 25, 1930, in Chicago, he was a son to Thomas and Panagiota (Spiropulos) Thompson. On June 27, 1954, he married Maria Chianakas in Peoria. Christ honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, during the Korean War. He went on to attend Bradley University and continued his education at St. Louis University Dental School. He worked as a dentist for over 50 years, retiring in 2010. Christ lived in many cities, including Chicago; Pekin; University City, Missouri; and Peoria. He belonged to the American Dental Association, Peoria District Dental Society, Mt. Hawley Country Club, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Peoria Camera Club and Astronomy Club. Christ was an avid golfer and artist, having drawn posters and oil paintings for Corn Stalk Theater, as well as golf covers for the 18 hole Peoria Women's Golf League and Mt. Hawley Country Club Ladies 18 Hole Golf League for over 40 years and drew his own Christmas cards for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, Maria; sister-in-law, Stella Thompson of Peoria; brothers-in-law, James Chianakas of Pekin, IL, and George "Mike" Chianakas of Crystal Lake, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Christ was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Michael; sister, Diane; and his brothers, James and Thomas.
A special appreciation goes to Proctor Endowment Healthcare for their compassion and excellent attention.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, with Trisagion prayers at 6 p.m. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. Fr. Anastasios Theodoropulos will officiate and burial will be in historic Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials in Christ's memory may be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019