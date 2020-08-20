1/1
Christine Eisele Graham
1947 - 2020
Christine Eisele Graham
PEORIA -- Christine "Chris" Eisele Graham, 73, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo. She was born on January 1, 1947, in Peoria, to Walter and Gertrude Eisele. She is survived by her mother, Gertrude, one daughter, Stacy L. (Rick) Hendron of Elmhurst, IL, one son, Patrick J. (Amy) Graham of Phoenix, AZ, and one sister, Gretchen E. (Jim) Meyer of Bloomington, IL. Also surviving are grandchildren Madeline, Riley, Gavin and Chloe Hendron, Weston, Henry and Wyatt Graham, and Corri and Colby Schofield. She was preceded in death by her father Walter "Walt" Eisele, her son Michael J. Graham and her grandson Alex Michael Ebersole.
Chris graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria, IL. She worked for Ozark, TWA and American Airlines for most of her life. Chris was a fiercely independent and fun-loving woman who loved her family deeply and lived life on her own terms. She considered herself a "young fun grandma"! She loved to play golf and took advantage of her time at the airlines to travel. She was a constant photographer, taking pictures of everyone and every event and sharing them with her friends on Facebook. Friends looked forward to her Facebook "Goodnight" every night in which she would share thoughtful or funny sayings and to her birthday shout-outs. We will miss them.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, MO. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service, Celebration of Life and burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Fatherless Boys, 6024 N. Briarwood Lane, Peoria, IL 61614.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

