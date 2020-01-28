|
Christine Greene
MORTON - Christine Greene, 55, of Morton passed away at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home, Timber Ridge.
She was born on July 11, 1964, in Waterloo, IA, to Donald H. Greene and Jean Ann (Greene) Goff.
Surviving are her mother, Jean; stepfather, Bob Goff; four sisters, Sherry Ford, Dina (David Schaab) Cline, Lu (Larry) Carrigan and Pam (Dave) Briggs; step-brother, Bob Goff Jr.; one uncle, Ralph Greene; several nieces; and one nephew.
Christine was preceded in death by her father.
Christine lived at Apostolic Christian Home, Timber Ridge, in Morton for 15 years, during which she attended the EP!C Day Program. She was an angel and loved by all.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, IL. Carole Hoke will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, Timber Ridge.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020