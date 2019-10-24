|
|
Christine K. Bell
MAPLETON — Christine K. Bell, 72, of Mapleton passed away at 5:12 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor. She was born on May 22, 1947, to Paul and Nona (Fryman) Emerson. She married Tom Bell on September 22, 1973, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Peoria; he survives.
Also surviving is her mother, Nona; two children, Kim (Dave) Smith of Edwards, IL and Tim (Jill) Bell of Mapleton, IL; four grandchildren, Olivia, Rachel, Aidan and Anna Bell; and one brother, Gary Emerson of WI.
Christine was preceded in death by her father.
Christine worked at Toys "R" Us. She was a member of the American Legion Post 979 Women of Auxiliary and Daughters of American Revolution. Christine loved gardening, genealogy, and she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. Rev. Kevin Van Tine will officiate. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Toys for Tots or Susan G. Komen. To view Christine's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019