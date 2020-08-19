Christine Lee Oberhelman Ulhaq

HENRY - Christine Lee Oberhelman Ulhaq, formerly of Henry, passed away on Thurday, August 13, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL.

She was born on June 7, 1949, in Spring Valley, IL, to Thomas and Mary (Steele) Clark. Christine graduated from Henry Senachwine High School in Henry, IL, in 1967.

Christine is survived by her loving husband, Islam Ulhaq, whom she married on February 15, 2003. Also surviving are her sister, Nancy (Jerry) Foley of Wyoming, IL; niece, Michelle Blank of Henry, IL; nephew, Marvin Johnson of Peoria, IL; one aunt; and one uncle; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roberta Clark; and nephew, Brett Swift.

Services will be private.



