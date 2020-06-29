Christopher Bolander
WASHINGTON - Christopher E. Bolander, 36, of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence, with family by his side.
Chris was born on February 23, 1984, in Louisiana, the adopted son of James "Joseph" and Barbara J. Maxwell Bolander.
Surviving are his parents of Washington; three sisters, Kathy (Ralph) Maple of Washington, Peggy Hinkle of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Patty Bolander of Texas; and one brother, Jim (Vicki) Bolander of Bloomington, IL. Further surviving are 15 nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and nephews; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; two special aunts, Peggy (Shoupie) Maxwell of Morton and Connie Maxwell of Carthage, IL; one special uncle, David Maxwell of Alba, TX; uncle, Tom (Helen) Bolander of North Carolina; and aunt, Becky (Steve) Collins. Also surviving is a special friend, Gary Bruce, who was Chris's bus driver.
He was preceded in death by two aunts, Donna Wright and Toodie Maxwell; and one uncle, Gene "Butch" Maxwell.
Chris attended JL Hensey Elementary School and was a graduate of Washington Community High School. He attended ADDWC in Eureka for many years. Chris could be seen at every Peoria Chiefs home game for the last 33 years. He loved watching wrestling on television, movies, shopping, bowling and eating at Golden Corral.
The family would like to express their thanks to OSF Home Health Care and OSF Hospice for the loving care shown to Chris and his family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering celebrating Chris's life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Social distancing and guidelines will apply. A private burial of his remains will be at a later date in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be given to the family to assist in the purchase of a grave marker.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.