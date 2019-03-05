Christopher M. Ferron

PEORIA - Christopher M. Ferron, age 33, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, two days before his 34th birthday.

Chris was born on March 6, 1985, in Chickasha, OK, a son of David B. and Barbara A. (Livingston) Ferron. His parents survive, along with one sister, Renee Ferron of Portland, OR; maternal grandmother, Cleta Livingston of Joplin, MO; and paternal grandparents, William and Doris Ferron of Sun City Center, FL. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Livingston.

Chris was in the day program at Tazewell County Resource Center in Morton and was a member of Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association. He was proud to participate in the Special Olympics Bowling Team. He enjoyed pizza and movie nights with his family and going to Mass on Sunday, at his church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed by going to lunch. Chris especially enjoyed visits from his sister and family gatherings and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with a half-hour prior visitation. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Chris's name may be made to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2356.

