Christopher M. Gaffigan
1968 - 2020
PEORIA - Christopher Michael Gaffigan, 52, of Peoria died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10:27 a.m. at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born on June 27, 1968, in Silver Spring, MD, to Patrick and Angeline Kosnik Gaffigan.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Angeline of Peoria; two brothers, Mark (Hannah) Gaffigan of Woodsboro, MD, and Tim Gaffigan of Dunlap; and one sister, Michelle Molz of Morrestown, NJ.
Chris loved Sesame Street and his favorite character was Elmo.
A funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas Taylor officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the mass. Cremation rites will be accorded after the mass and burial of cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please wear masks and observe social distancing due to COVID-19 regulations.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
