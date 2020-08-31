Christopher M. Parr
PEORIA - Christopher Michael Parr, age 46, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Chris was born on December 11, 1973, in Peoria to William L. Grant and Clare Abernathy. He married Stephanie Elliott in February of 2008.
Surviving are his parents, William L. (Candy) Grant of Peoria and Clare (Dave) Parr of Peoria; four children, Kenzie Parr of Peoria, Corri Davis of Peoria, Michael Parr of Peoria and Kayla (Ryan) Clemons of Bloomington, IN; two brothers, John Grant of Michigan and Andy Grant of Peoria; six sisters, Courtney (Brian) Curtis of Peoria, Lindsay (Shawn) Franklin of Peoria, Ashley (Joey) Davidson of Washington, IL, Camie (Jason) Snyder of Brimfield, IL, Darcy Grant of Peoria, and Kylee Grant of St. Louis, MO; and two grandchildren, Kelsie Clemons and Bella Davis.
Chris was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie; and brother, Beau Grant.
Chris tended bar and worked in the restaurant industry his whole life. He was the bartender at Hearth for the past two years. Growing up, Chris played football, basketball and baseball. He was a big Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed teaching and watching his daughters play sports growing up, loved fantasy football, and playing in softball leagues in his free time. He was a hard-working family man and he loved his children.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Philomena Church from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-parr-funeral-expenses
.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.