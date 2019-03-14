|
Christy Hancock
CANTON - Christy Kay Hancock, 66, of Canton passed away at 3:35 a.m. March 14, 2019 at her residence with her husband at her side.
She was born January 18, 1953 in Peoria, the daughter of Edward and Bernice Friedrich Urish. She married Bill Hancock on January 4, 1975.
Christy is survived by her husband of forty-four years; two daughters, Stacy Zeng and Brook Joyce, both of Batavia, IL; five grandchildren; one brother, Darel Urish of Wisconsin; and a special niece, Michelle Urish of Albuquerque, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Arlan Urish.
Christy was a Medical Office Assistant at OSF St. Francis Medical Center until her retirement in 2012.
She was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford.
Christy was beautiful inside and out. She loved her family and her church, but especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at her church. Pastor Raymond Barclay will officiate. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view Christy's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019