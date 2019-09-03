Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charter Oak Bible Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Charter Oak Bible Church
Cindy Sue Morgan


1959 - 2019
Cindy Sue Morgan Obituary
Cindy Sue Morgan
WEST PEORIA - Cindy Sue Morgan, 59, of West Peoria passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at home.
She was born on November 7, 1959, in Peoria to Eddie and Helen (Pratt) Reeise. She married Ronnie Morgan on June 26, 1987, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2004.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Chuck Reeise.
Surviving are children, Angela (Michael) Blase of Peoria, Paul (Holly) Morgan of East Peoria, Justin Morgan of Peoria, Joseph Morgan of West Peoria, Tabitha Morgan of West Peoria and Scott (Roseanne) Morgan of Bartonville; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rick (Judy) Reeise, Tommy Reeise and Linda (John) Lovell.
Cindy worked at JB Enterprises and was an avid Cubs fan.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Charter Oak Bible Church. The Rev. Roger Larson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank Christine from OSF Hospice for her special care of Cindy.
Online condolences may be made to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
