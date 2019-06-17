|
Clair J. Branch
BARTONVILLE - Clair J. Branch, age 95, of Bartonville passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 4:50 p.m. at his home.
He was born on March 22, 1924, in Richfield, Utah, to Clarence and Velva (Foy) Branch. He married Cecile Richardson (whom he met while both were serving in the Navy in Hawaii during World War II) on March 14, 1946, in Richfield, Utah. She passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sandra Allen; one son, Kelly Branch; one grandson, Brian Johnson; one brother; and four sisters.
He is survived by one son, Richard (Cindi) Branch of Bartonville; one daughter, Kimberly (Gregory) Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters.
Clair was a United States Navy veteran, serving in WWII. Following his time in the military, he was a proud union member of the Carpenters Local 183 for 70 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Graveside services with military rites will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind.
You may view Clair's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019