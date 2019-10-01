|
Clair Lee Park
PEKIN - Clair Lee Park, 89, of Pekin passed away at 6:37 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin Hospital.
He was born on March 2, 1930, in Ridgway, Pa., to Calvin and Catherine (Steiss) Park. He married Cherill DeLaval on March 29, 1953, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Sandi (Dave Barrette) Park of New Port Richey, Florida, and Leigh (Michael) Chouinard of Pekin; two grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer Jastrzab) Park of Chicago and Nicole Chouinard of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers.
Clair was very proud of his service during the Korean War as an Army Corporal.
He worked for CILCO (Central Illinois Light Company) as a general mechanic, retiring after 30 years of service in 1985.
Clair was a Mason for 60 years, and he was known as the Pekin High basketball scorekeeper for 45 years. He enjoyed coaching baseball at the high school and Illinois Central College as an assistant baseball coach. One of his greatest joys was coaching his grandchildren in sports.
Clair was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pekin since 1964, where he served as an usher during that time.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pekin, officiated by Father Matthew Dallman. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Pekin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 349 Buena Vista Ave., Pekin, IL 61554-4207; or the , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614, for dementia research.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019