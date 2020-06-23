Clara "Jane" Lourash
1931 - 2020
Clara "Jane" Lourash
EAST PEORIA - Clara "Jane" Lourash, 88, of East Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at home.
She was born on December 27, 1931, in Newman, IL, to Earl S. and Lola M. (Luallen) Homiare. She married Guy D. Lourash on February 3, 1947, in Decatur, IL. He passed away on October 23, 1999 in Peoria, IL.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Bradley Wells.
Jane is survived by her children, David Lourash of Pekin, Patricia (Dale) Gravat of Peoria, Dale (Sandie) Lourash of Ankeny, IA, and Daniel (Jayne) Lourash of Peoria; 9 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Weatherholt of Virginia Beach, VA, Joann (Wayne) Ward of Camargo, IL, Bonnie Lourash of Morton and Mitzi (Benny) Rayborn of Wiggins, MS; and sister-in-law, Sue Wells of Arthur, IL.
Jane was faithfully devoted to her church, Faith United Methodist Church, and her family. She was a member of the East Peoria Women's Club.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church in East Peoria. Pastor Danira Parra, Pastor Bob Baker and Pastor Gary Billiot will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria and an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or OSF Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
