Clara Reeser
PEORIA - Clara Josephine Reeser, 91, of Peoria passed away at 11:15am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Proctor Place in Peoria.
She was born August 13, 1928 in Peoria the daughter of John and Gertrude Ridlbauer Staples. She married Kenneth Reeser in July 31,1948. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2012. Clara loved him dearly and missed him every day.
Clara is survived by one sister-in-law Carol Bridgers of Rockville, Maryland; her friends, Connie Self and Linda Becker both of East Peoria; one niece, Beth Johns of Washington State; four nephews, Greg Schroen of Texas, Gary Schroen of Connecticut, Guy Schroen of Ohio, and Robert Bridgers of Virginia; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents.
Clara was a past member of the Madison Golf League and First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday September 30, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Chaplain Mary Jane West will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or South Side Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019