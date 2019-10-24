|
Clare "Monk" Moore
PEORIA — Clare G. "Monk" Moore, 92, of Destin, Florida (formerly of Marietta, GA, and Peoria, IL), passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Monk was born in Joliet, Illinois on May 25, 1927 to Harry and Opal (Yonker) Moore. He graduated from Joliet Township High School, Joliet Junior College, and attended the University of Kentucky where he studied metallurgical engineering. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Monk served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marietta, GA, where he served as an usher and on several committees.
Monk spent his entire forty-year career working for Caterpillar Tractor Company. He began as the 31st employee hired at the new Joliet plant in 1951 and retired as Manager of International Purchasing for the Caterpillar World Trading Organization in Peoria, Illinois. The same year he started his career at Cat, he married his life-long sweetheart, JoAnn Pritz in Joliet, IL.
Monk's greatest joy in life was his family and most of all, the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing baseball, soccer and other sports. In his later years, he especially enjoyed flying his model airplanes with his oldest great-grandsons. Monk greatly enjoyed the time spent with his large extended family of over fifty nieces and nephews. At the many family weddings and events he attended, he could always be counted on to be the life of the party, especially when he got together with his late brother-in-law, Ken Pritz.
He was an avid golfer and a member of the Foxy Golfers in Marietta. Monk also enjoyed the many years spent traveling across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with JoAnn in their motor home.
Monk is preceded in death by his parents, his brother DeVere Moore and his granddaughter Katelyn Rhea Moore.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, JoAnn; his children Steven (Kim) Moore of Danville, IL; Brian (Debi) Moore of Okatie, SC; Timothy Moore of San Diego, CA and Julie (Andy) Fesefeldt of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Kyle (Corey) Moore, Jason Moore, Nikki (Craig) Towner, Stevie (Tim) Crawley, Neal (Natalie) Fesefeldt, and Erin Fesefeldt and her fiance Nick Mitchelli; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Connor and Emily Moore; Addison, Luke and Ben Towner; and Kate and Cooper Crawley; four step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Cole Crawley, Lauren (John) Allen and Cole Towner, and one step-great-great-grandchild, Rhett Allen.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, Georgia 30066. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 12 noon. Everyone is invited to the luncheon following the service. Cremation rites will be accorded, with final resting place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to Lighthouse Family Retreat https://app.mobilecause.com/form/kjUlSw?vid=2krka or the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019