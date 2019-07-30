|
|
Clarence A. Hickman
EAST PEORIA - Clarence A. Hickman Jr., 86, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on January 4, 1933, in Peoria to Clarence A. and Mildred V. Rabel Hickman Sr. He married Mary VanGundy on December 29, 1956, in Peoria, and she survives.
Also surviving are their four children, Julianne (John) Jenkins of East Peoria, Debra (Bradford) Paul of Simpsonville, SC, Pauline (Jerry) Siadek of Bloomington, IL, and John (Deborah) Hickman of Alma, GA. Further surviving are 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one brother, Allen G. (Joan) Hickman of Peoria; and one sister, Dolores Kimzey of Pontiac, IL, along with a host of many nieces and nephews.
His parents; one brother, Warren C. Hickman; one infant brother, Bernard Hickman; and one sister, Bernadine L. Duits, preceded him in death.
He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in 1988 after over 35 years of service. He was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Bradley Braves and the Chicago Bears.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. His niece, Shelly Hancock, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the funeral home. Following his service, cremation will be accorded and burial of his remains will be at Prospect Cemetery in rural Dunlap at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to the , Central Illinois Chapter.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019