1/
Clarence A. Willhite
1938 - 2020
Clarence A. Willhite
MOSSVILLE - Clarence A Willhite, 81, of Mossville, passed away at his residence at 8pm Thursday, August 6.
He was born on August 28, 1938 in Grandin, MO, to Clarence Luther and Polly (Baggett) Willhite.
Surviving are his wife, Donna of Mossville; children, Luther Willhite of N. Pekin, IL, Karen (Phil) Scalf of Washington, IL, and Chad (Angie) Willhite of Washburn, IL. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a son, and a grandson
Clarence worked for Caterpillar Inc., retiring after 30 years. He was a member of the UAW Retirees and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
A celebration of Life will be at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be submitted to www.schmithaller.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
