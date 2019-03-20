|
|
Clarence E. Miller
LACON - Clarence E. Miller, age 85, of Lacon, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Home in Lacon.
Clarence was born on September 16, 1933, in Elmwood, IL, to Clarence Wilbur and Mabel Adell (McVey) Pankake Roberts.
Surviving are his daughters, Terri (Chuck) Smith of Hopewell and Ellen Miller of Peoria; his son-in-law, Kenny Mathews of Germantown Hills; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Adell (Tom Stein) Moore of Peoria, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and two daughters, Chris Rutigliano and Kathy Mathews.
Clarence served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then worked as a union plasterer and carpenter for 40 years. Clarence volunteered for the American Red Cross and he enjoyed traveling and bowling. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was an avid Cubs fan. Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial Mass will be held at the chapel at St. Joseph Home in Lacon on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Home.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019