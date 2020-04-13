|
Clarence "Uncle Bucks/ Big Bucks" Ellis
PEORIA - Clarence Ellis (Uncle Bucks, Big Bucks), 61, passed in Peoria on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. at his residence. He was born June 15, 1958 in Rosedale, MS to Charles Ellis and Ruth Chamberlain, they precede him. Clarence attended Love Joy Church faithfully. He was a Jokester, loved basketball (his favorite team was the Spurs), enjoyed making music, working on cars, and loved to cook pancakes.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife: Rose Ellis of 25 years; four brothers: Edward(Vicky) Mosley, Johnnie Ellis both of Peoria, Kenneth Ellis of Waterloo, IA and, Phillip (Patty) Ellis of Bloomington, IL; two sisters: Christine Proctor of Milwaukee, Wi and Deborah (Cyril) Coates of Peoria; one grandchild: Monique Hanson of Peoria and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom will miss him dearly.
Clarence was preceded in death by one son: Clarence Hanson.
A drive-up visitation service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The immediate family will have a private service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Otha Boyd will officiate.
Clarence will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can be made to twparkschapel.com. Contact Rose Ellis for repass information.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020