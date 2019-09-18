|
Clarence "Red" Heinz
PEORIA - Clarence A. "Red" Heinz, age 100, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Red was born on July 31, 1919, in Brimfield, IL, a son of Bernard and Mary Loescher Heinz. He had five siblings. He married Armella Draher on Oct. 12, 1946, in Peoria. She passed away on Dec. 20, 1995.
Red is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Bill) Reese of Peoria and Christina (Don) Jacobs of Washington, IL; as well as one grandson, Michael (Rikki) Letizia; and three granddaughters, Kari (Russell Boyd) Letizia-Harrell, Nicole (Mark) Robbins and Katie Jacobs (Patrick) Depenbrock. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Hannah, Alexandra, Andrew, Lucas, Madelyn and Jace; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brother-in-law, George (Colleen) Draher; and his best friend and neighbor, Sally Riley. Red was blessed with great neighbors on Circle Court.
Red enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in July of 1941 and was honorably discharged in June of 1945 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He flew on the first B-24 Liberator from Ypsilanti, MI, to California and Hawaii, Fiji Islands, New Caledonia, Australia, India and the Philippines, all as part of the Pacific Theater Operation. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars.
Red worked as a commercial milk route driver for Producer's Dairy for 35 years and then was a "jack of all trades" at St. Vincent de Paul Church for 30 years. He was a founding member of St. Philomena, Holy Family and St. Vincent de Paul Churches.
Red was proud to serve as the Grand Marshall of the Veteran's Day Parade in November of 2016. He enjoyed starting his mornings with his McDonald's coffee buddies.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Lionel Malebranche, Dr. Timothy LaHood and the staff of Lutheran Hillside Village for the excellent care they provided for our dad and grandfather.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Fr. Thomas Taylor and Fr. Donald Henderson will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the s Project or Lutheran Hillside Village.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019