|
|
Clarence Waddell Owen
WASHINGTON - Clarence Waddell Owen, 89, of Washington passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1930 Paducah, KY., the son of Clemen and Dolly Evans Owen. He married Betty Pauline Gerard on July 29, 1972. She preceded him in death on Nov. 29, 2013.
Waddell is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Emmerson) Durst of Bayview Gardens, and Brenda (Ron) Craig of Washington; four sons, Anthony Hardin of Pekin, Thomas (Susan) Hardin of WI, Timothy (Donna) Hardin of Peoria, and Michael Owen of Peoria; 19 grandchildren, Pat, Todd, Anthony, Allison, Mel, Mike, Jeremy, Charles, Nick, Timothy, Joey, Autumn, Kayla, Mat, Amanda, Chris, Chelsi, Ben, and Bryan; one great-grandchild, Ganon; two nephews, Jim (Libby) Burgess and Don Burgess both of Dublin, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jerry Kinman; one grandchild, Laura; two sisters and one brother.
Waddell moved from Dublin, KY to Peoria, IL in 1948. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 32 years, retiring in 1981 to "take care of his little girl"
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
Waddell loved being outside, growing his garden, and sitting on the porch. He also loved spending time with his family and Sunday dinners. Waddell enjoyed playing shuffleboard with his friends and family. He was city champion multiple years.
Waddell was the kindest, sweetest man. He made everyone feel like family. He is well loved and his kindness and generosity will be missed by many. He is rejoicing with Betty. RIP Daddy.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday March 25, 2019 at Twin Oaks Missionary Baptist Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Twin Oaks Missionary Baptist Church.
To view Clarence's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019