Clarence Worley
Clarence Worley
MAPLETON - Clarence Worley, 89, of Lake Camelot passed Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, Illinois.
He was born on August 27, 1929, in Tracy City, Tennessee, to Henry and Lillie (Perry) Worley. He married Joanne V. Sheber on July 15, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2012, in Peoria, Illinois.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a half sister, a half brother and his daughter-in-law, Julie Worley.
Clarence is survived by two sons, Rick Worley of Bartonville, Illinois, and Garry Worley of Peoria, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Graham of Austin, Texas, and Chad and Mia of Peoria.
He was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict and a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post #979. Clarence retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after more than 30 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR. He was an avid bowler in many area leagues. He was a Bradley Basketball season ticket holder for many years. He also was an avid gardener and fisherman. He went to Chetek, Wisconsin, in the summer, and as snowbirds in Florida in the winter, where they had many friends. He was also a member of Lake Camelot Sportsmen's Club.
The family would like to thank his great neighbors for all they did for him over the years. Also, thank you to the staff at Riverview for their excellent care while he was in their care.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. The Rev. Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral chapel on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Bartonville American Legion Post #979.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
