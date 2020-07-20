Claribel M. Kluever
EAST PEORIA - Claribel M. Kluever, 100, of East Peoria passed away at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on February 13, 1920, in Metamora, a daughter of Calvin L. and Anna G. (Bienemann) Carrithers. She married William A. Kluever on February 16, 1943, in Seattle, Wash. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1980, in Dallas, TX.
Claribel's funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Monica Catholic Church in East Peoria. Fr. Thaddeus Tran will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to her church or a charity of donor's choice.
