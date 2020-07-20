1/1
Claribel M. Kluever
1920 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Claribel M. Kluever, 100, of East Peoria passed away at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on February 13, 1920, in Metamora, a daughter of Calvin L. and Anna G. (Bienemann) Carrithers. She married William A. Kluever on February 16, 1943, in Seattle, Wash. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1980, in Dallas, TX.
Claribel's funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Monica Catholic Church in East Peoria. Fr. Thaddeus Tran will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to her church or a charity of donor's choice.
To view full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.remmertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
JUL
22
Burial
Fondulac Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
