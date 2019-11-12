Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Clark E. Seppelt


1928 - 2019
Clark E. Seppelt
PEORIA - Clark E. Seppelt, 91, of Peoria passed away at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Clark was born on July 10, 1928, in Springfield, IL, to Paul C. and Mae E. Dyer Seppelt. He married Barbara Smith on August 28, 1948, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2017, in Peoria.
Also preceding him in death were one son, Clark Seppelt Jr.; four brothers; and three sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory C.P. (Marie) Seppelt of Chillicothe and Mark E. (Pam) Seppelt of Springfield, IL; two daughters, Karen L. (Robert) Wilton of Peoria and Krystal E. Seppelt of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Tim Seppelt, Bobbie Bredfeldt, Angela Wilton, Marci (Ben) Gilliom, David (Ally) Wilton, Daniel (Amanda) Wilton and Tim Fuertges; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Clark worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company from 1948 to 1967. He then farmed in Northeast Missouri from 1967 to 1988 and retired in 1988 and returned to Peoria, Illinois.
Clark loved to travel and was an avid Bridge player. He volunteered at Proctor Place and organized their Bridge Club.
He attended Grace Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary, with the Rev. John Hopwood officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Mission or Proctor Place.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
