Clarke Wolfert
Father, neighbor, friend
PEORIA - Our father Clarke Kryn Wolfert II was born on December 4th, 1920, in Sheboygan, WI. He died at the age of 98 on June 14, 2019, at Proctor hospital in Peoria IL. He had hip surgery in late April 2019, and then later developed complications while in rehabilitation.
Dad was a middle child, with an older sister Jean, and his brother Fritz, younger by 13 months. The family moved to Oswego, NY while Dad was very young. He and his siblings grew up in Oswego through early adulthood.
After graduating high school Dad moved to Plattsburgh, NY, where he worked as a draftsman. He met our mother Willy when both attended Bible study. Their first official date was seeing Gone With The Wind in late 1939. They would marry on January 15th, 1944.
When Pearl Harbor happened, it was three days after his 21st birthday. It prompted Dad to enlist in the service. Eventually Dad ended up in radio intelligence while stationed on the island of Okinawa. Dad was proud of his service and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in January of 1946.
He attended Rensselaer in upstate New York and attained a degree in engineering. While he and our mother were living in student housing, Mom gave birth to their first child, a son named Kryn in 1948. Due to the times, it would be years before Kryn would be given the diagnosis of profound autism. Kryn's autism would have a major impact on our dad and mom's marriage for the rest of their lives. They became advocates for the disabled and made a large impact on the special needs communities.
Dad and Mom moved to many cities while our Dad worked as an engineer. They had another child, Laurie, in 1954, and their last child, Julia in 1959. Dad's eighth job took him to Peoria, IL, where they stayed for the rest of their lives. Dad also worked with the in the Peoria chapter.
Dad retired from Air Vent in the early 1990's, shortly after his first grandson Charles was born in Idaho. His second grandson Lucas was born two years later, and Dad happily settled into the role of Grandpa. When our mom became sick with pulmonary fibrosis, Dad cheerfully drove them across the country to see Laurie's family in Idaho, and their youngest daughter Julia in Seattle. In 2000 he traveled with his daughter Julia overseas and visited Great Britain.
Our mother died in 2001 at the age of 81. Dad continued to travel, often with his friend Billie Hayes, to different parts of the country. And he continued to stay healthy and keep himself as fit as he could. He beat cancer in 2003. He had both knees completely replaced in 2004. In 2013, at the age of 92, he had his left hip replaced and was fully recovered in 8 weeks. During all these years he kept his mind sharp with reading, watching the news, and writing informed, lively, and sometimes entertaining opinions to the Peoria Journal Star, where they were almost always published.
Dad lived independently until he went into the hospital in April to get his right hip replaced. While everything looked very promising at first, his body was slammed with a massive internal bleed 10 days after the surgery. The complications kept coming. Dad never lost his wit, his razor-sharp mind, and his desire to return home so he could live independently again. After seven weeks in the hospital, it was like his poor old body said "enough" and stopped talking to his mind. The evening before he died, Dad was asking how the stock market did, and talking about how he was only going to stay on Proctor's second floor a few days before he transferred back to Lutheran Home for rehabilitation. He died early the next morning, peacefully, in his sleep.
Dad is survived by his son Kryn in Peoria, his daughter Laurie McAllister (Craig) and his grandson Charles in Idaho, and his daughter Julia in Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife Willy, both his brother and sister and their spouses, and outlived all but one of his wife's 5 siblings. He also lost a close friend, Myron Hunzeker, in 2016, his last contemporary friend with matching beliefs and politics. Tragically, Dad lost his youngest grandson Lucas McAllister in May of 2014.
His daughters would like to thank several people: Teresa Kellem, Dad's wonderful and caring cleaning woman who made it possible for Dad to NOT go into assisted living, and his wonderful neighbors Harold and Sue Powley, and Bob and Marta McElhaney, who kept a sharp eye on him, chatted with him frequently, and ran errands for him. Pam and Jim Garner who attended Dad's church were also instrumental in taking him shopping. We would also like to thank the staff on 4th floor Proctor for their caring attention. It is not possible to list all the friends Dad made throughout the city – surprisingly many of his friends were young, whom he enjoyed in a grandfatherly way. "I like talking to the young" Dad would say, "the old bore me."
Dad lived a long, full life. He will be deeply missed.
The service will be at Northminster Presbyterian Church in north Peoria on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. The visitation/reception will be 2 to 3 p.m., and the service will be 3 to 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either EPIC!, or to Northminster Presbyterian Church in north Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019