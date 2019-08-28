|
Claude A. Rashid
PEORIA - Claude A. Rashid, age 85, of Peoria died suddenly on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his residence.
Claude was born on September 25, 1933, in Galesburg, IL, to Kamel A. and Georgette (Jeha) Rashid, both deceased. His father later married Lucille Rashid of Burlington, IA, also deceased.
Surviving are his son, Paul F. (Jasmine) Rashid of Germany; his grandchildren, Chiara, Liam and Zoe; his sisters, Claudette (LeRoy, deceased) Rashid and Sylvia (Dr. Walter) Curry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Wesley (Laura) Rashid; and sister, Donna (Thomas) Ritterbusch.
Claude graduated from Spalding Institute in 1951 and proudly served in the U.S. Army for several years. He then attended Bradley University and graduated in 1959. He received a degree in Literature and a minor in Special Education from the University of Illinois. Immediately thereafter, he moved to California and was hired at the Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento, teaching special education. Within four years, he was appointed the head of the Special Ed Department for 38 years. His classroom was next to Jamie Escalante, the legendary Math teacher whose life was the subject of the movie "Stand and Deliver." Claude and Jamie developed a deep mutual respect and a lifetime friendship.
In December of 2016, Claude moved to Peoria to enjoy the rest of his life with his Peoria family. Claude's entire life was a perfect example of God's purpose in life for mankind, a deep unwavering faith and singular love of God, focused on the total achievement of His eternal reward.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate and burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, St. Joseph Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019