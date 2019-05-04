|
|
Claude Holford
GLASFORD - Claude Robert Holford, 76, of Keller, TX, formerly of Glasford, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Claude was born in Peoria, Illinois, on May 26, 1942. He was the son of Gladys and Kenneth Holford.
Claude was a proud member of the United States Air Force and later received his teaching degree from the University of Nebraska. Claude was a well-respected teacher and Head Basketball Coach at Illini Bluffs School in Glasford, Illinois.
Claude is survived by 3 children, Tracy Hordies (Mike) of Southlake, TX, Kathryn Curlee (Tim) of Keller, TX, and Patrick Holford (Tricia) of Peoria, IL. Claude is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Holford (MaryJo) of Washington, IL. Claude has 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Claude passed peacefully with his two daughters by his side. Claude touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
