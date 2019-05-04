Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 838-5100
For more information about
Claude Holford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Holford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Holford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claude Holford Obituary
Claude Holford
GLASFORD - Claude Robert Holford, 76, of Keller, TX, formerly of Glasford, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Claude was born in Peoria, Illinois, on May 26, 1942. He was the son of Gladys and Kenneth Holford.
Claude was a proud member of the United States Air Force and later received his teaching degree from the University of Nebraska. Claude was a well-respected teacher and Head Basketball Coach at Illini Bluffs School in Glasford, Illinois.
Claude is survived by 3 children, Tracy Hordies (Mike) of Southlake, TX, Kathryn Curlee (Tim) of Keller, TX, and Patrick Holford (Tricia) of Peoria, IL. Claude is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Holford (MaryJo) of Washington, IL. Claude has 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Claude passed peacefully with his two daughters by his side. Claude touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now