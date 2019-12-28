Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia A. (Boyer) Winters


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia A. (Boyer) Winters Obituary
Claudia A. (Boyer) Winters
PEORIA - Claudia A Winters, 70, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home.
Claudia was born on February 24, 1949, to Francis and Marion Boyer. She married Richard Winters, who survives. They shared 45 years of love and devotion to each other. Surviving also are her children, Richard (Mila) Frazee, Laurie Decker, Lance (Tina) Frazee and Christopher (Jackie) Frazee; 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Claudia's brothers and sisters, Carolyn Williams, Eloise Binegar, Jack Boyer, Mike (Margie) Boyer, Paula (Ed) Brooks, Patrick (Connie) Boyer, Monica Boyer and Mary (Jim Becker) Boyer. Claudia was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles Boyer and Keith Wolfe.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Send donations to a cancer research group of your choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -