Claudia A. (Boyer) Winters
PEORIA - Claudia A Winters, 70, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home.
Claudia was born on February 24, 1949, to Francis and Marion Boyer. She married Richard Winters, who survives. They shared 45 years of love and devotion to each other. Surviving also are her children, Richard (Mila) Frazee, Laurie Decker, Lance (Tina) Frazee and Christopher (Jackie) Frazee; 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Claudia's brothers and sisters, Carolyn Williams, Eloise Binegar, Jack Boyer, Mike (Margie) Boyer, Paula (Ed) Brooks, Patrick (Connie) Boyer, Monica Boyer and Mary (Jim Becker) Boyer. Claudia was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles Boyer and Keith Wolfe.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Send donations to a cancer research group of your choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019