Claudia S. Hanna
LACON - Claudia S. Hanna, 91, of Lacon, IL, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April, 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Home in Lacon, IL.
Claudia was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire, England, on November 13, 1927, a daughter to the late Sidney Claude and Eva Elizabeth (Ludlow) Nicholls. She was united in marriage to Arden Clifford Hanna on October 6, 1946. Arden preceded her in death on August 22, 1976.
Claudia was a member of First Baptist Church in Murphysboro and was the retired owner of Hanna Pet Grooming in Murphysboro.
According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and interment of cremains will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, near Murphysboro.
Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to St. Joseph Home, 401 9th Street, Lacon, IL 61540; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis Lynn and Roger Malcolm of Edwards, IL; grandson and wife, Dr. Adam Malcolm and Kimberly (Shurman) Malcolm; great-grandsons, Graham Malcolm and Simon Malcolm, all of Edwards, IL; granddaughter and husband, Megan Claudia (Malcolm) Majka and Robert Majka of Sandwich, IL; and great-grandchildren Thomas Majka and Anne Majka.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019