1/1
Claudine "Connie" Rutledge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudine "Connie" Rutledge
BARTONVILLE - Claudine "Connie" Donna Rutledge, 88, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Peoria, IL, on February 9, 1932.
Claudine was preceded in death by wonderful parents, Nettie (Claudin) Howlett and Roy Howlett; lovely sister, Janet (Howlett) McClain; much beloved son, Brian Rutledge; and devoted husband, Larry Rutledge.
She is survived by son, David Rutledge; daughter, Diane Burroughs; grandsons, Troy and Kipp Burroughs; nephew, John McClain; niece, Susan (McClain) Foster; brother-in-law, Dale McClain; and childhood friend, Bootsie (Palmer) White.
Claudine had a great family life and spoke often of an idyllic childhood that included swimming, biking, roller skating and taking part in many activities at Proctor Center.
She loved to sing and dance and was a featured singer on WMBD's radio program, Juvenile Theater, and performed solo dance numbers at her high school revues.
After graduating from Manual High School in 1949, Claudine worked at Chicago Title and Trust and Peoria Carthage before marrying Larry Rutledge on January 12, 1952. When her children were older, she did seasonal work for Hiram Walker Distillery.
With her quick moves and master strategy, she was an undefeated champion of Chinese checkers at the family table. An avid TV viewer, Claudine enjoyed a wide variety of game/talk shows, sitcoms, musicals, classic movies and athletic/dance competitions, but most of all, she loved watching basketball and rooting for the Chicago Bulls.
Claudine will be remembered as spirited and talented and will be missed by those who loved her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved