Claudine "Connie" Rutledge
BARTONVILLE - Claudine "Connie" Donna Rutledge, 88, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Peoria, IL, on February 9, 1932.
Claudine was preceded in death by wonderful parents, Nettie (Claudin) Howlett and Roy Howlett; lovely sister, Janet (Howlett) McClain; much beloved son, Brian Rutledge; and devoted husband, Larry Rutledge.
She is survived by son, David Rutledge; daughter, Diane Burroughs; grandsons, Troy and Kipp Burroughs; nephew, John McClain; niece, Susan (McClain) Foster; brother-in-law, Dale McClain; and childhood friend, Bootsie (Palmer) White.
Claudine had a great family life and spoke often of an idyllic childhood that included swimming, biking, roller skating and taking part in many activities at Proctor Center.
She loved to sing and dance and was a featured singer on WMBD's radio program, Juvenile Theater, and performed solo dance numbers at her high school revues.
After graduating from Manual High School in 1949, Claudine worked at Chicago Title and Trust and Peoria Carthage before marrying Larry Rutledge on January 12, 1952. When her children were older, she did seasonal work for Hiram Walker Distillery.
With her quick moves and master strategy, she was an undefeated champion of Chinese checkers at the family table. An avid TV viewer, Claudine enjoyed a wide variety of game/talk shows, sitcoms, musicals, classic movies and athletic/dance competitions, but most of all, she loved watching basketball and rooting for the Chicago Bulls.
Claudine will be remembered as spirited and talented and will be missed by those who loved her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com
.