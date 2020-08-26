Clemence "Clem" O. Gangler
NORMAL - Clemence O. Gangler "Clem," 85, of Normal passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation will from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Home. Burial will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria at 3 p.m. that day. Pastor Mike Baker will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church Benevolence Ministry.
