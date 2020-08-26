1/1
Clemence O. "Clem" Gangler
1935 - 2020
Clemence "Clem" O. Gangler
NORMAL - Clemence O. Gangler "Clem," 85, of Normal passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation will from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Home. Burial will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria at 3 p.m. that day. Pastor Mike Baker will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church Benevolence Ministry.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral
01:30 PM
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
AUG
31
Burial
03:00 PM
Fondulac Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
