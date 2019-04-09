|
Clifford A. Michael
PEORIA - Clifford A. Michael, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully in his sleep on Thurday, April 4, 2019, in Naples, FL, at the age of 97.
He was born in Peoria October 29, 1921, the only child of Clifford Michael Sr. and Hazel Lohnes Michael. He was married to the love of his life, Vi, for 64 years. She preceded him in death in 2007.
He is survived by his loving sons, Robert and Fred (Barbara); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Cliff worked at Commercial National Bank for 47 years and was a Vice President at retirement. Cliff was a Navy veteran, serving on ships in the Atlantic and Pacific fleets for four years during World War II as Radioman First class. Having moved full-time to Naples, FL, in 2000, Cliff and Vi became active members of Mayflower Congregational Church and both volunteered at Naples Community Hospital and Naples Humane Society. Cliff was an avid sports fan and won his Countryside Golf & Country Club Member-Member Golfing Championship one year. Cliff loved the Chicago Cubs and was able to enjoy their 2016 World Series win. Cliff and Vi loved to dance and play cards. He played his last game of Cribbage a few days before his death.
Cliff loved having visits from his grandchildren and the family will miss his kind spirit and wry sense of humor. We were blessed to have him with us for a long life well lived.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to the American Brain Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019