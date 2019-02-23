|
|
Clifford E. Fisk
CHILLICOTHE - Clifford Earl Fisk, age 73, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cliff was born on June 26, 1945, in Champaign, IL, to A. Wilkie and Inis (Butts) Fisk. He married Teressa Fisk on December 20, 1971, in Ohio.
Surviving are his children, Richard (Becky) Fisk of Dunlap, IL, Doug Fisk of Rome, IL, and Edward Fisk of Chillicothe, IL; his grandchildren, Shauna Bliss, Alicia Fisk and Christopher Fisk; his sister, Lonita (Jack) Mitchell of Lincoln, IL; his brother, Jerry (Shirley) Fisk of Orchardville, IL; and his sister-in-law, Jane Fisk-Garrett of Marquette Heights, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Cliff worked for Caterpillar until he retired in 2009. He also owned C and T Video Valley in Chillicothe. Cliff was a member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church and the Chillicothe Lion's Club.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on March 3, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the VFW in Chillicothe.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019