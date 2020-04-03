Home

Clifford "Cliff" Eldert


1937 - 2020
Clifford "Cliff" Eldert Obituary
Clifford "Cliff" Eldert
MANITO ~ Clifford D. "Cliff" Eldert, 83, of Manito, passed away at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Jan. 28, 1937 in Pekin to Charles "Bud" and Irene (Hart) Eldert, he married Connie M. Carter on Mar. 25, 1961 in Pekin. His wife of 59-years survives.
Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, Claudette Eldert of Pekin, Beverly Rush of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Nonie (Doug) Sindle of Manito; his brother-in-law, Tom (Judi) Carter of Corpus Christi, Texas; several beloved nephews and nieces; a special aunt, Elaine Martin of Orlando, Fla. and a special friend, Biddy DePoy of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Eldert and a brother-in-law, Packey Rush.
Cliff had served in the Illinois Army National Guard.
He was a Steamfitter for Local 353 until retiring. In retirement he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and playing with his yellow labs.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Cremation will be accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forman Ambulance, 205 North Broadway, Manito, Ill. 61546 or to Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
