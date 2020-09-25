Clifford G. Knepper

PEORIA—Clifford G. Knepper, 91, of Richmond, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.

Clifford was born June 22 1929 in Johnstown, PA. He married LaVada Staley July 26, 1952 at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL.

Surviving are his wife, LaVada Knepper of Richmond, KY; his children, Terry and Cathy Knepper of Richmond, KY, Kent and Tonya (Knepper) Shoup of Peoria, Gary and Trudi (Knepper) Cordle of Ft. Pierce, FL; Todd Knepper of FL;19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Brady (Cramer) of Arizona; one brother, Lynn Cramer of Maryland.

Clifford was an engineer with the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Korean War.

He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co, 30 years, retiring in 1977.

Cremation rites were accorded in Kentucky and his ashes will remain with his wife, LaVada Knepper, in Kentucky.

"My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever."

He will be loved and missed forever by all who knew and loved him.



