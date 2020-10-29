Clifford Lehman
EUREKA - Clifford L. Lehman, 93, of Eureka, IL passed away 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. October 27, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
He was born on June 1, 1927 in Eureka, IL a son of Edward and Emma Haag Lehman. He married Maryellen Jeck on September 9, 1947 in Eureka, IL. She passed away on March 21, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Rachel Lehman of Batavia; Philip (Carla) Lehman of Eureka; Suzanne (Richard) Middleton of Rutland; Emmalou (Brett) Walk of Carlock; Mary (Randy) Miller of Eureka; Andrew Lehman of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; 2 step great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Clifford was a Eureka High School and Eureka College Graduate. He served in the US Army stationed in the Panama Canal.
Clifford was a mail carrier, postmaster then became a rural mail carrier all in Eureka retiring on April 1, 1994 after 44 years of service. He was also the part time night manager at the Eureka IGA. After his retirement he drove a school bus for Eureka School District #140 for 7 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #466 in Eureka and Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka where he was the treasurer for 50 years and taught Sunday School for all his adult life.
He was also a boy scout leader and volunteered at the Heart House in Eureka and Peoria Southside Mission.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka. Rev. Gordon Barrick will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12-2p.m. on Friday prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka where military rites will be accorded at the grave. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com
.